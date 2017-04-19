Shri Dwarkamai Sai Rainbow, Palkhi Utsav mark 11th Anniversary celebrations

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 19, 2017 8:30 pm

Hundreds of devotees attended the 11th anniversary celebrations of Shri Dwarkamai Sai Rainbow and Sai Palkhi Utsav at the at Eisenhower Jr. High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill., April 8.

Sai Palkhi is a procession by devotees, for devotees with devotion towards our lord Sadguru Sai. The purpose of Shri Sai Palkhi Utsav is to glorify God residing in every individual, foster the growth and spiritual development.

The Dwarkamai Chicago Sai Palkhi started 11 years ago in Chicagoland by Hari Prasad Valada and Sai Roopa Valada

under guidance of Anil Naik. Through their hard work, commitment and sacrifice, Sai Palkhi has grown from its journey thorugh a few houses for a week to several houses over a period of a few months through the states of Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. The Palkhi is conducted during the weekend between Ugadi, Gudi Padava and Ram Navami.

Congressman Raja Krishnamurthy was he chief guest for the evening. He lighted in inaugural lamp and addressed the devotees. The lamp lighting was followed by the singing of Indian and American national anthem by Sunanda Thutika and Thutika, Anagha Vora, and Shana Reddy Aduma respectively.

The cultural segment began with a classical fusion dance on Lord Ganesh choreographed by Shobha Tammana. Other dances included a freestyle dance on Lord Ganesh and Lord Shiva, choreographed by Rina Thakur and Rina Rockers; a medley dance based on Godess Minaxi and Lord Shiva choreographed by Richita Donthi and Siigdha Akula; a semi-classicle dance dedicated to Godess Durga named “Mahishsura Mardini”, choreographed by Rina Thakur and Rina Rockers, an instrumental bhajan on Lord Rama choreographed by Dianne Livington; Garba and Dandia choreographed by Leena Viaidya; a devotional folk dance of Maharashtra dedicated to Godess Yellama choreographed by Seema Gadre; a folk dance welcoming Meghraja choreographed by Rina Thakur and Rina Rockers; a Bollywood fusion dance choreographed by Garima Singh and Taal Dance group; a medley dance based on Lord Rama and Krishna choreographed by Shridevi Donthi; a Bollywood fusion song choreographed by Jinoo Varghghese of Soorya dance group, a fusion Kathak dance dedicated to all females, choreographed by Rina Thakur and Rina Rockers, and a colorful Holi dance choreographed by Saloni Shah and Amarapali dance group. The grand finale included a a dance medley presented by boy’s group Hip Hop Mix by Rina Rockers.

The April 8 event was emceed by Mahesh Vora and Anita Ravindrakumar .

Devotees were offered the maha prasad dinner catered by Sai Safron and Must Masala.

The event concluded with Sai Palkhi darshan and procession, followed by aarti. Shri Shirdi Sai Baba’s palanquin was taken around the school gym area accompanied by singing of hymns, chanting and dancing.

Attractive stalls selling clothing, jewelry, real estate and arts and crafts were put up at the venue.