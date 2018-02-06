Shreyah Mohanselvan from Ohio nominated for 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts

NEW YORK – The National Young Arts Foundation has nominated 60 talented high school seniors as 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts, out of which is an Indian American student from Ohio, Shreyah Mohanselvan.

Mohanselvan, a student of Columbus Academy from Gahanna, Ohio, has been nominated in the Indian classical dance discipline.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts is one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students who exemplify academic and artistic excellence.

The 60 high school seniors represent 25 states and 9 artistic disciplines, including acting, dancing, singing, classical music, photography, filmmaking, visual arts, designing and writing.

According to a press release, the students have been nominated to the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program for their artistic achievement on the heels of the organization’s annual signature program, National YoungArts Week, which concluded in Miami, Florida on Jan. 14.

Candidate applications will then be reviewed by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars and 20 high school seniors will be selected to be recognized as U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts for their academic and artistic accomplishments, demonstrated leadership, community service and outreach initiatives as well as overall creativity.

“The National YoungArts Foundation is proud to partner with the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program to acknowledge our nation’s most talented graduating high school seniors. These young leaders excel in everything that they do, from their artistry and inquisitiveness, to their academics and activism. YoungArts congratulates each of the nominees on their accomplishments, and we look forward to announcing the selected arts scholars this spring,” said Carolina García Jayaram, YoungArts President and CEO.

In June, the 20 arts scholars will join the other 141 U.S. Presidential Scholars from across the country in Washington, D.C. for the National Recognition Program in which all of the scholars will receive a Presidential Medallion presented on behalf of the President of the United States and participate in several other recognition activities.

They will also be presenting their work at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts through a special exhibition managed by YoungArts Exhibition Manager Luisa Munera and will take part in a performance directed by YoungArts alumnus and Theater National Selection Panelist Michael McElroy.