Shopping event held by FIA to raise funds for future projects

May 9, 2017

Federation of Indian Associations of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut (FIA-Tristate) President Andy Bhatia, right, and FIA Vice President Alok Kumar, third from right, with shoppers at Gift Bazaar, held at the TV Asia studios in Edison, New Jersey, April 29.

At the two-day fund-raising event, the group sold used merchandise donated by the community, Bhatia said. The funds collected will be used for FIA projects.

The event was led by Kumar.