Shiva Ayyadurai “deeply saddened” Warren didn’t accept his DNA Test ‘gift’

NEW YORK: Indian American inventor V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, who will be running against Senator Elizabeth Warren next year in Massachusetts, called her out for not taking a DNA Test that he had gifted her for her 68th birthday.

Warren claimed that she was of Native American decent because she had high cheek bones but never provided any factual evidence that she was who she said to be.

Ayyadurai called her a “fake Indian” and is running his campaign with the slogan “Only a real Indian can defeat the fake Indian.”

After Warren refused to take the 23&me DNA Test Kit that he was “deeply saddened” about, Ayyadurai took screen shots of the order and posted it online, said Fox News Insider.

Ayyadurai is a Boston-based businessman and inventor of e-mail who received a Ph.D. and an undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

According to BizPac Review, Warren has been widely mocked for claiming she’s part-Cherokee Indian and has been even called as an “insult to Pocahontas” by President Donald Trump in a Fox and Friends interview.

Warren reportedly used her fake Native-American heritage, telling Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania that she was Native American when she was applying for a teaching job and was eventually hired as a professor at Harvard Law School where she was listed as a “woman of color.”

Warren herself is a graduate of Rutgers Law School.