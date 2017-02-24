Shilpa Shetty to headline International Women’s Day event in New Jersey

Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty-Kundra will attend a women’s empowerment gala in the U.S. The actress earlier in the week took to Twitter, where she shared a poster of the event and also the tour dates. The actress will be starting her tour from Feb. 26 through March 26.

“Ok America here I come… Starting with Orlando… Looking forward,” Shilpa captioned the poster. The poster also read: “Celebrating Women’s Day and creating awareness for various non-profit organizations.”

In New Jersey, she will headline the Women Empowerment Gala 2017 at Royal Albert’s Palace in Fords, March 5. The event is hosted by Priyanka Shah of Royal Events and Entertainment and Business NJ. The event will honor women achievers Mani Kamboj and Rashmee Sharma of Roshnee Media; Pratibha Kataria, principal owner of Allstate, N.J.; Rashmi Gupta, entrepreneur -in-residence and advisor of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Dr. Janhavi Rane, president and CEO of Rane’s Dental Group; Dr. Kavita Gupta, chair of the American India Foundation, Pennsylvania chapter; Usha Krishnakumar, senior partner, New York Life; Dr. Anju Madnani, CEO, Kaaya Med Spa; among others.

On the work front, Shetty-Kundra was last seen on the small screen judging children dance-based reality show “Super Dance” with director Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the Government of India has roped in Shetty-Kundra as a Swachh Bharat brand ambassador. The 41-year-old actress will feature in television and radio campaigns aimed at discouraging people from littering on roads.

She is the latest entrant in the list of the mission’s ambassadors like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shankar Mahadevan and Sachin Tendulkar.