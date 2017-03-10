Shilpa Shetty Kundra honors women achievers at galas across U.S.

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 10, 2017 5:20 pm

Hollywood actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra headlined several women’s empowerment galas to celebrate International Women’s Day across the U.S. last week. A fervent defender of gender equality and women’s empowerment, Shetty Kudra highlighted the pivotal role of women in society as source of love, care and affection.

Several women were honored for their contributions to society and their achievements. The fitness expert has recently launched her web channel ‘Shilpa Shetty Wellness Series’, which has over 4.2 million views, with the purpose to promote healthy living.

In New Jersey, Shetty Kundra honored 18 women at an event held at Royal Albert’s Palace March 5. The event was hosted by Royal Events & Entertainment, in association with Business NJ, and powered by Bravura Magazine.

Those honored included Arun Anand, entrepreneur and philanthropist; Brenna Weick, Miss New Jersey 2016; Kiran Chetry, former CNN news anchor; Shobhana Patel, president, Royal Alberts Palace; Mani Kamboj & Rashmee Sharma of Roshni Media; Pratibha Katariya, principal owner, Allstate NJ; Dr. Kavita Gupta, chair person AIF, PA Chapter; Geetha Mannam, attorney; Rashmi Gupta, advisor U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services; Dr. Janhavi Rane, president and CEO Rane’s Dental Group; Usha Krishnakhmar, senior partner New York Life; Tirusha Dave, editor-in-chief of Bravura Magazine;

Patricia Stark of Fox News Channel; Jolly Amatya, Youth Chair, United Nations; Jaweria Khan, entrepreneur and philanthropist; Dr. Mamta Gupta, medical director, Piscataway Pediatrics; Anu Kumari, CEO, Suhag Jewelers; and Dr. Anju Madnani, CEO Kaaya Med Spa.

A similar event was held at the Worlds Fair Marina in New York City, March 6.

In Chicago, Shetty Kundra attended a gala organized by LIVE2U, Atlantic Travels and Starz on March 3 at the The Meadows Club in Rolling Meadows. Asha Oroskar, Geetanjali Maru, Madhoolica Dear, Sabrina Hans, Payal Shah, Sonia Karla, Brij Sharma and Madan Kulkarni were honored at the event.

Shetty Kundra began her U.S. tour with a Feb. 26 gala in California, where she honored 10 Bay area women achievers for their success and service. The event was hosted by Bollywood Events and M Lounge at M Lounge, San Jose.

Speaking on the occasion, Shetty Kundra said, “If empowered, the hand that rocks the cradle can surely rule the world; complementing, contributing, creating a better tomorrow for everyone.” Dr Rewa Kumar, Kay Kaur, Rennu Dhillon, Jagruti Desai Shah, Ismeet Narula, Anu Natarajan, Dr Nilima Sabharwal, Harbir Bhatia, Julia Miller, Mani Kambhoj and Rashmee Sharma received the Women Empowerment award at the gala.