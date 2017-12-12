Sher Mohammed Rajput Receives Recognition From Two Organizations

Sher Mohammed Rajput, a community activist living in Chicagoland, was recently honored by two organizations at their annual galas – the American Federation of Muslims of Indian Origin (AFMI), and the Indo American Center (IAC).

Both honored him for his Life-Time Service to benefit the Chicago community as well as community-based organizations over more than 30 years.

Rajput has been the Trustee of the Indo American Center, and is credited with bringing community support to the center at the time when government support ran dry.

The AFMI, which held its 25th Year Annual Convention in Chicago, also recognized Rajput’s assistance in putting the event together.

Rajput has worked to build links between different faiths in Chicagoland, according to a press release. Originally from Bikaner, Rajasthan, he was recognized by the Maharajah Dungar Singh College which presented him with the Best NRI Natives Award.

In the past, Chicago’s Geetha Mandalam, a Hindu religious organization, presented him an Outstanding Community Service Award, the press release said. He is a founding member of the board of trustees of East West University, Chicago, and Indo American Center, Chicago.