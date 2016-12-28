Sher-E-Punjab Sports Club Organizes Annual Meet-And-Greet

By a Staff Writer

Sher -E -Punjab Sports Club Midwest Chicago organized the annual meet-and-greet at Cascade Banquets in Bensenville, Ill. Dec. 17 to honor the sponsors of the annual sports tournament.

President of the club Gurdev Singh Gill welcomed the guests, thanking everyone for joining the celebration despite inclement weather. Jesse Singh started off the evening with his beautiful melody ” Jinne de Teri Jean …”

Amardev Singh thanked all the distinguished guests in the audience, including Nilesh Topiwala. He also thanked Prachi Jaitly, Staff Writer from Asian Media USA for attending the event. Jaskaran Singh Dhaliwal congratulated the club and its teams for their hard work.

The club organizes kabaddi tournament on Memorial Day every year, which is considered to be the best in the Midwest states, and is reflected in the organization and number of attendees in the event. Parminder Singh Walia and Amardev Singh Bandesha coordinated the event to acknowledge the support of all the sponsors and committee members.

Other sponsors and supporters who were thanked included Balwinder Singh, Gurmit Singh Sallan, Jaswinder S. Gill, Hardeep S. Bandesha, Jinder S. Banipal, Najar S. Gill, Babbi S. Bath Baljit S. Tiwana, Kabul S. Bhullar, Parminder S. Walia, Lakhwinder S. Biharipur, Jindi S. Khangura, Amardev S. Bandesha Surinder S. Bhati, Amritpal S. Gill, Dharminder S. Jaswal, Harwant S. Grewal, Jaswinder S. (Jassie), Darshan S. Pamma, Rachhpal S. Khangura.

Happy Multani sang some very beautiful Punjabi numbers like “Soni Lagdi”, “Jidi kothi daane, ode Kamle vi siyane”. DJ Rishpal Singh made the guests dance to some very famous bhangra numbers.