Shashi Kapoor, Sridevi remembered at the Academy Awards

NEW YORK – Bollywood actors Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi were honored at the 90th Academy Awards ceremony in the ‘Memoriam’ montage, which pays tribute to those who the film industry has lost in the past year, according to an NDTV report.

Along with Kapoor and Sridevi, others who were included in the montage were former James Bond Sir Roger Moore, French star Jeanne Moreau, actors Martin Landau and Harry Dean Stanton, actor and playwright Sam Shepard, and directors George Romero and Jonathan Demme.

Kapoor passed away in December at the age of 79, due to a long illness and though he was not too familiar with international movie-goers, he starred in several Merchant-Ivory films in the 60s, 70s and 80s, among them The Householder, Shakespeare Wallah and Heat And Dust.

Sridevi just recently passed away at the age of 54 from accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub while she was attending a family wedding in Dubai.

She was considered the first female superstar of Indian cinema and in her 50-year career, starred in 300 films across five languages.

Some of her finest performances include Sadma, Mr. India, Lamhe, Chandni and English Vinglish.

“Oscars. Thank you for remembering Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi. Thrilled to see the name Raj Kapoor as the executive producer of the show. We are on the threshold of world cinema!” tweeted Rishi Kapoor, nephew of Kapoor and one of Sridevi’s co-stars.

Varun Dhawan was also amazed to see the ‘Memoriam’ montage this year.

“So amazing to see the #oscars pay respect to #shashikapoor and #sridevi #Oscar90,” he tweeted.

This year, the ‘Memoriam’ montage was set to Eddie Vedder performing a Tom Petty song live, reported NDTV.com.