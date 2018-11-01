Share & Care holds 7th annual Health and Wellness fair

Share & Care held their seventh annual Health and Wellness fair in collaboration with Hindu Samaj of Mahwah, New Jersey at Mahwah Hindu Temple on October 28.

All those who needed to avail this free service were encouraged to register on line so they could be processed in a streamlined manner while all patients’ got their blood draw for analysis a week earlier, which only 78 participants took advantage of.

They were also benefited by direct discussions with various groups of physicians and specialists.

On October 27, 107 participants came to the fair in need of this free service that included Flu vaccinations, checkups for blood pressure, BMI and obesity.

Free consultations were available from a group of nearly 30 doctors consisting of internists, geriatricians, cardiologists, family physicians, endocrinologists, OBGYN, neurologists, pain management specialists, psychiatrists, pharmacists, acupuncturists, orthopedics, physical therapists and dentists.

This Health and Wellness event was organized by Dr. Bharati Palkhiwala of Share & Care and Dr. Savita Khosla of Hindu Samaj, and was managed by volunteers from both organizations as well as local hospitals and laboratories.