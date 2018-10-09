Share And Care Meet Features Dr. Jeetendra Adhia

Share and Care Foundation recently held a general body meeting in which lifestyle coach Dr. Jeetendra Adhia gave a lecture about the power of the subconscious mind.

“Professor Williams James said that people use up to 10 percent of their mind power because they ignore the rest of their mind. The mind is the center of the energy in the body while the brain is an organ. The mind is like the software in a computer while the brain is the hardware,” Adhia said, at the meet.

Guests at the meet included long-time Share & Care supporter and benefactor Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, the Founder and Chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media.

“The conscious mind is only working 10 percent of the time as the subconscious mind is working 90 percent. We only use our conscious mind when we are awake as our subconscious mind is working 24 hours of the day, seven days of the week. We only know and use our conscious mind,” Adhia said.

“You can achieve anything and everything with the power of the subconscious mind, but we have to be very clear about our lives and ask ourselves that what is our ultimate goal in life, and that is to be happy,” he added.

Less than 10 percent of the world population is happy with Norway being the happiest country while India ranks at 133, according to the World Happiness Index 2018.

So how can we get this happiness?

Well there are two ways; one, is by realizing our positive goals and two, is by making others happy.

“You are doing this by contributing to Share and Care Foundation,” said Adhia.

When he asked the audience the question of ‘why are we not happy,’ some people answered with three possible reasons: negativity, endless desire and ego.

However, Adhia said that it is because we don’t plan our lives out and that there is a major imbalance in them.

“Our life is broken up into four aspects: physical, mental, social and spiritual,” he said. “Physical is our wealth, health and other subjects of life while mental is what we are going to learn and how we want to live our life. Social relates to our family, friends and the community while spiritual pertains to our plans to make others happy while we are alive and even after we are gone.”

Adhia exclaimed that the key to happiness is to balance your life and once we planned out our lives, we must document them on to a Vision Board.

Coming back to the power of the subconscious mind, Adhia stated that in order to contact our subconscious or inner mind we must go into relaxation mode through deep meditation and breathing exercises.

It is when our mind is in a subconscious state, that the conscious mind and the subconscious mind are connected and thus the conscious mind communicates with the subconscious mind through intention, identification, visualization, affirmation and feeling.

