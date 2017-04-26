Share a Smile Chicago hosts annual gala and fundraiser

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 26, 2017 6:12 pm

More than 200 people atended the annual gala and fundraiser hosted by Share a Smile Chicago at Turnberry Country Club in Lakewood, Ill., April 21. The evening began with a lamp lighting ceremony by Share a Smile seniors to a shabad sung by Seema Singh. That was followed by a slide show highlighting SASC’s various causes and endeavors. The emcee for the evening, Dr. Khaira, then introduced SASC President Vandana Walia. After a short welcome speech, Walia introduced Sushma Bhanot, the founder of SASC, the executive team and members of the Naperville chapter.

The entertainment featured NYNY Dueling pianists, who performed after the live basket auction. During dinner guests were treated to Indian tunes on the piano by Shreepad Dave. The dinner was catered by Rahul Saigal of Cuisine of India. Sweet and savory cocktails concocted by Aashima Dogra complimented the dinner.

The executive team of the Barrington chapter and the satellite team of the Naperville chapter, worked together on the April 21 fundraiser, A SASC press release said.

“We are humbled by the overwhelming support by the Indian community of Greater Chicago; which has enabled us to not only raise funds to support our various ‘senior’ endeavors, but to also spread further awareness about our cause,” Walia said.

SASC, in conjunction with Barrington Area Council On Aging (BACOA), helps deliver hot and nutritious meals to support homebound seniors and people with disabilities, allowing them to live independently in their own homes with dignity and self respect. Additionally, every month, SASC members open up their homes to engage seniors in the local community by involving them in stimulating group activities. SASC’s primary beneficiary is a senior home on the outskirts of Delhi called Sukhdham.