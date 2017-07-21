Shantanu’s special connect with Spanish crew

Dancer-actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who will next be seen as a contestant on upcoming stunt based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi 8”, says he had a gala time shooting with the people of Spain and calls it a “life changing experience” for himself.

“After the final stunt, we posed for pictures and while I was heading back to my vanity, I had over 10 people waiting and then they began clapping. That was the sweetest thing ever. My driver gifted me a handmade catapult,” Shantanu said in a statement.

“Translators, make-up person, spot, driver, stunt-men — everyone gathered for the final good-byes. All this while we hardly communicated with words due to the different language and they weren’t well acquainted with English, but I’ve always received enough warmth and affection,” he added.

Shantanu says the Spanish crew of the show made him feel “special”.

“I spent all my free time with them, we would play volleyball, they would take me for local touring. It didn’t seem like work at all. It was a life changing experience and I’ve made new friends. I’ve invited them to come to India so I can be their guide,” he concluded.

Besides Shantanu, “Khatron Ke Khiladi 8” will also feature Geeta Phogat, Manveer Gurjar, Shibani Dandekar, Lopamudra Raut, Monica Dogra, Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey, Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani.