‘Shani’ Is Very Misinterpreted In Indian Mythology: Siddharth

IANS

As Colors’ new mythological drama “Karamphal Data Shani” is all set to go on air, director-producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary says that ‘Shani’ (Saturn) is one of the most misinterpreted characters.

“If you check Wikipedia to read about Shani, you will see that he is one of the most misinterpreted characters of Indian mythology. And that is one of the most important reasons why I am making this show. I wish people understand the positive side of Shani through the show,” said Siddharth.

While Siddharth went through extensive research before writing and producing the show, he said, “The show is my interpretation of the character Shani. While interpreting, I intended to inform and entertain at the same time. Shani is the God who gives you the rewards based on your deeds, if you do well, you get the best, if bad, he puts you where you belong.”

Establishing the relevance of the character in today’s time, veteran actor Gufi Paintal who is playing a role in the drama said, “Shani is the God of justice. Therefore, whenever someone is doing something bad, Shani makes him suffer. As good and bad people exist in every era, the relevance of each mythological character will remain.”

Seconding his opinion, Kunal Bakshi who plays Lord Indra in the TV show, said, “We get scared of Shani because of our regular perception that he might just destroy our life when angry. We must not forget, he is a giver if you have good karma. That is precisely the reason our drama ia called: ‘Karamphal Data Shani’.”

The serial is a comeback for Juhi Parmar who is playing a double role Sangya and Chhaya, the mother of Shani.

“I couldn’t have asked for more for my come back on television after a small sabbatical that I took for my motherhood,” she said. Salil Ankola, who plays Surya dev, the father of Shani, said, “Siddharth (director) is a perfectionist. So, though this is the first time I am playing a larger than life character, with his brief and guidance, we are delivering fantastic outcomes.”

“Karamphal Data Shani” is produced by Swastik Pictures and will premiere on November 7 on Colors TV.