Shah Rukh Khan made $38 million in 2017, at 8th spot of highest paid actors

By
Ruchi Vaishnav
-
0
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mumbai, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW YORK – Three Indian actors are among the top 20 highest-paid actors in the world last year, in 2017: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, according to CNBC.com.

Shah Rukh Khan earned the most of the three Indian actors, with $38 million; Salman Khan made $37 million and Akshay Kumar earned $35.5 million. The three were ranked 8, 9, and 10th, respectively, on the list of the top 20 highest paid actors.

Others who earned more than them are: Tom Cruise ($43 million), Robert Downey Jr. ($48 million), Jackie Chan ($49 million), Adam Sandler ($50.5 million), Vin Diesel ($54.5 million), Dwayne Johnson ($65 million), and Mark Wahlberg, who earned $68 million.

Other actors among the top 20 highest-paid are, with respective rank:

  1. Chris Hemsworth: $31.5 million
  2. Tom Hanks: $31 million
  3. Samuel L. Jackson: $30.5 million
  4. Ryan Gosling: $29 million
  5. Emma Stone: $26 million
  6. Jennifer Aniston: $25.5 million
  7. Jennifer Lawrence: $24 million
  8. Ryan Reynolds: $21.5 million
  9. Matt Damon: $21 million
  10. Jeremy Renner: $19 million