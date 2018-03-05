Shah Rukh Khan made $38 million in 2017, at 8th spot of highest paid actors

NEW YORK – Three Indian actors are among the top 20 highest-paid actors in the world last year, in 2017: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, according to CNBC.com.

Shah Rukh Khan earned the most of the three Indian actors, with $38 million; Salman Khan made $37 million and Akshay Kumar earned $35.5 million. The three were ranked 8, 9, and 10th, respectively, on the list of the top 20 highest paid actors.

Others who earned more than them are: Tom Cruise ($43 million), Robert Downey Jr. ($48 million), Jackie Chan ($49 million), Adam Sandler ($50.5 million), Vin Diesel ($54.5 million), Dwayne Johnson ($65 million), and Mark Wahlberg, who earned $68 million.

Other actors among the top 20 highest-paid are, with respective rank: