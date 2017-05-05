Shabana Azmi starrer ‘The Black Prince’ awarded at film fest in Houston

IANS, Posted On : May 5, 2017 7:11 pm

HOUSTON

Hollywood film “The Black Prince”, featuring singer-poet Satinder Sartaaj and veteran actress Shabana Azmi, was awarded the Special Jury Remi Award at the 50th annual Worldfest-Houston International Film Festival. The event’s Gold Remi was also awarded to the film’s Natalie O’Connor for achievement in Art Direction, said a statement.

The film is a historic biopic on the poignant life story of the last king of Punjab – Maharajah Duleep Singh and is set for international release on July 21. Sartaaj, who marks his acting debut with the film, essays the role of Maharajah Duleep Singh while Shabana portrays Rani Jindan, the exiled King’s mother.

The film also features Jason Flemyng, Amanda Root, Keith Duffy, David Essex OBE, Canadian actor Rup Magon and Sophie Stevens.

Produced by Brillstein Entertainment, “The Black Prince” is a period drama written and directed by Hollywood filmmaker Kavi Raz and filmed widely across the Britain and India.

It carefully captures the tragic, yet fascinating true story and legacy of Maharajah Duleep Singh, providing a visual narrative of one of India’s most noble kings, and his fragile relationship with, Queen Victoria, who was Godmother to his children.