Sexual predator Anand Jon will write about Ivanka Trump in book

NEW YORK – Disgraced Indian American fashion designer Anand Jon Alexander, who is currently in prison serving a 59-year sentence for rape, is writing a book in which he talks about how what he did was “absolutely immoral, but not illegal.” He will also write about Ivanka Trump, whom he met when she was 14 years old.

Jon, who is in prison for the last seven years, is serving the 59-year sentence for rape and a dozen other criminal counts, including committing a lewd act on a child.

“What I did was absolutely immoral, but not illegal,” he recently told a former acquaintance of a writer at pagesix.com. “I had a lot of sex, but it was not illegal. Everyone was over 17, except one girl who lied about her age.”

Jon, 40, preyed on aspiring models who hoped he would help their careers. But he said he was a victim of police racism.

“This was about lifestyle,” Jon told my source. “The police saw a brown-skinned man having sex with white girls.”

Jon will talk in the book about dressing Janet Jackson and Mary J. Blige, and how he met Ivanka Trump when she was 14 and became the first designer to put her on the runway.

“Ivanka did five shows for me. She’d take the subway to fittings,” Jon said, according to the pagesix.com story.

According to Inquisitr, in 2007, Jon pleaded guilty to forcing women to have oral sex with him in exchange for launching their modeling careers.

“We were all searching for companionship. We were all searching for success,” he told The Associated Press. “The expectations were different. We got so caught up in the whole hype,” he added.

Inquisitr said that Alexander used to go online and lure young women to his apartment where he would make them strip and either sexually assaulted them or touched them without consent thereafter. He also said that “everyone was over 17, except one girl who lie about her age.”

Jon is hoping that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit would write off or reduce his sentence.

“I have 100 percent faith and confidence that I will be freed,” he told the New York Daily News.