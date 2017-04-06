Several Indian-American Students Among KPCB Design and Engineering Fellows

By Bhargavi Kulkarni , Posted On : April 6, 2017 9:47 pm

Several Indian-American students are among this year’s KPCB (Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers) Design and Engineering Fellows who will spend the summer with Silicon Valley startups. Students were closed from nearly 2,500 applications from over 200 universities, a statement on the KPCB Fellowship website said.

Over the course of the summer, the selected students will join KPCB portfolio companies, where they develop their technical or design skills and will be mentored by an executive within the company. Fellows will also be invited to attend both private events held by KPCB as well as by its portfolio companies, where they can meet

other talented engineering and design students, network with luminaries in their respective fields, and explore the San Francisco Bay Area, the statement said.

The 11 Indian-American students among the 2017 KPCB Fellows are Anushree Agrawal of Yale, Vaibhav Altekar of UC Davis, Rajat Bhageria of UPenn, Advith Chelikani of Caltech, Shrey Gupta of Stanford, Jayendra Jog of UCLA, Shivani Mall of UC San Diego, Aneesh Pappu of Stanford, Ishaan Parikh of University of Maryland, Hrisheek Radhakrishnan of Georgia Institute of Technology, and Akshay Ramaswamy of Stanford.

Agrawal, who graduated from Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science in Denton, Tex., will be working at the San Francisco-based Mango Health. After graduating high school in 2015, Agrawal attended University of North Texas for two years, before moving to Yale in New Haven, Conn. According to her LinkedIn page, Agrawal is active with several student organizations at the university including Yale Float (Women in Computer Science) and the Yale Hindu Students Council.

Joining Agrawal at Mango Health is Ramaswamy, a Computer Science major at Stanford. A graduate of Lakeland High School, Ramaswamy is director of Indians 4 Social Change, a civil rights and social action nonprofit, his LinkedIn profile says. He currently works as a product engineer and consultant at Lyftly, a mental health startup geared towards dynamically collecting, monitoring and analyzing physical and mental health data.

Altekar of Lynbrook, New York, will work as an engineering intern at JuicEro. At UC Davis, Altekar has worked as an undergraduate researcher in the Department of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science as well as a Data Science Research Intern. According to his LinkedIn profile, Altekar is also a Systems Engineering Intern at Twitter.

Fellows Bhageria and Parikh will both work at Indiegogo, a crowdfunding website. Bhageria, who’s pursuing his Masters of Science in Engineering, Robotics Engineering and Al (GRASP Lab), is co-founder and managing partner of Prototype Capital, a decentralized venture capital fund investing and adding real value into student-run companies. He completed is Bachelor of Science in Economics, Marketing Operations and Computer Science, his LinkedIn profile says. Parikh is the co-founder of Teaching Assistant for CMSC389K, a one credit course to introduce a modern technology to computer science students. A former president of the university Hackers club, the

Montgomery Blair High School student has also interned at the San Francisco-based LendUp, where he developed the iOS and Android mobile apps using React Native.

Joining Slack, which brings team communication and collaboration into one place so you can get more work done, are Chelikani and Pappu. Chelikani, who graduated from the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy, completed his Bachelors in Computer Science from Caltech, where he is currently pursuing his Masters. He is also the head organizer of Hacktech. A Product Engineer & Consultant at Lyftly, Pappu graduated from Pullman High School after which he attended the Washington State University at a starter student before moving to Stanford for his Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering and computer science.

A former intern at Apple, Gupta is pursuing his Bachelors of Computer Science at Stanford. He graduated as a Valedictorian with High Honors from BASIS Scottsdale. Jog, of San Ramon, Calif., was a Software Engineering Intern at Facebook and is currently completing his Bachelors in Computer Science at UCLA. He will spend the summer working at Pinterest.

Mall, an incoming Software Engineer at Salesforce, will spend the summer as a software developer and machine learning intern at AppDynamics. Her LinkedIn profile describes her as someone who is passionate about problem-solving and technology, focussed on making a positive impact, driven by innovation, confident in my abilities, playing leadership roles, and seeking to work on challenging projects that enable me to make impact, learn, explore and grow.

Radhakrishnan, a BSCS student at the Georgia Institute of Technology, will be working with Synack, has previously worked as a Student Cyber Analyst at the Georgia Tech Research Institute. He has also interned with SalesForce and Digital Scientists.