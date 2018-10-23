Seven Indian Americans named finalists in Broadcom MASTERS competition

There are seven Indian Americans among 30, who have become finalists in the eighth annual Broadcom MASTERS, a middle school STEM competition sponsored by The Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science & the Public.

Among the finalists are Mihir Joshi of Salem, Oregon; Shreyas Kar of Louisville, Kentucky; Asmi Kumar of Milton, Georgia; Janani Kumaran of Gainesville, Florida; Varun Madan of Orlando, Florida; Pratik Vangal of Portland, Oregon and Akshaya Venkatesh of Scottsdale, Arizona.

They will all travel to Washington D.C., where they will participate in a competition that will test and demonstrate their mastery of 21st Century skills of critical thinking, communication, creativity and collaboration in each of the STEM areas, according to a press release.

According to a press release, the finalists come from 28 schools across 14 states and were selected by a panel of scientists and engineers from 2,537 applicants in 35 states.

Their projects cover multiple disciplines of science including environmental and earth science, medicine and health science, electrical and mechanical engineering, microbiology, biochemistry, bioengineering, computer science, software engineering, behavioral and social sciences, energy and sustainability, animal science, chemistry and plant science.

All of the finalists will receive a $500 cash award, with the first place winners in each STEM category receiving $3,500 and second place winners receiving $2,500, which is to be used toward a STEM summer camp experience.