Seniors celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri Garba

Around 170 members of Indian Seniors of Chicago met at Manav Seva Mandir, Bensenville, IL. Sept. 9, to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri Garba.

Prayers were recited followed by Hanhuman Chalisa and a presentation was made by President Narsinh Patel acknowledging the donors.

Bipin Shah spoke about the importance of Ganesh Chaturthi and Sharad Shah gave an informative lecture on Navratri, also known as Navdurga festival.

There was entertainment coordinated by Arvindbhai Kotak. Naran Mody handed out birthday cards to seniors whose birthday falls September, and the 80th birthday of Naresh Dekhtawala was celebrated.

Vice President Dr, Rasik Shah presented a bouquet to Dekhtawala on behalf of all the members. Everyone joined the aarti and Raas garba.

Gujarati Samaj of Chicago (GSC) organized Navratri Garba at Manav Seva Mandir at Bensenville, IL on Sept​.​ 15.

​​More than​ 500 people danced at the Navratri celebrations sponsored by Jayshree Patel (New York Life), Nikhil Shah & Raj Patel (Home Smart Connect), ​and​ Niranjan Nathvani ( Big Suchir).

Orchestra was provided by Hitesh Master and his team. All the GSC Members along with current General Secretary Jayesh Parikh and past president Suryakant Patel enjoyed an evening of dance and devotion.