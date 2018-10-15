Senator Bob Menendez wishes Indian American community a Happy Navratri

New Jersey senator Bob Menendez wished many Indian Americans on the occasion of Navratri this year.

“Indian-Americans have contributed mightily to our society and economy, and made our communities and state better places to live. At this time of year, we join with our Indian-American friends and neighbors in the annual celebration of Navratri,” Menendez is quoted saying in a press release.

“It always brings me great pleasure to see communities celebrate their culture and heritage. Navratri is a festival of lights, joy, and community celebration, a time to cleanse and purify while enjoying special foods and grand, colorful decorations. The core message of Navratri is truth over evil, a sentiment that sadly reflects our current political climate and discourse. I have faith that truth will prevail,” he added.

Menendez said he was pleased with the community for keeping ties to their homeland of India and believes in a strong relationship between India and the U.S.

“I have always stood up for our Indian-American brothers and sisters since my time in the State Legislature when I authored New Jersey’s first hate crimes law following attacks on members of the community,” Menendez continued.

“During this holiday, I hope everyone of all faiths comes together, embrace our cultural diversity, and celebrate a time of peace, joy and prosperity. Have a happy and safe Navratri,” he added.