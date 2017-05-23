SEF presents “Andaz Mera Nirala”, a melodious musical experience in Princeton, New Jersey

Sankara Eye Foundation (SEF) is presenting the spectacular singing duo, Sachin Raje and Ajita Chaoji from Surmaii on June 3rd, at Stuart Country Day School of the Sacred Heart, NJ. The concert is intended to make one feel nostalgic about the melodious musical era of the ‘50s to ‘70s, taking one down memory lane with the hits from the past and delivering a memorable evening. Andaz Mera Nirala will definitely be the talk of the town.

Surmaii is a name taken by the singing duo of Sachin Raje and Ajita Chaoji. They are both on the board of Snehalaya Americas, a not-for-profit organization in the US. Surmaii’s performances have raised over

$180K for various charities. They have been covered by various TV channels and have performed in many states in the US and India. Their unique , theme-based, audio-visual shows are hugely entertaining, informative and interactive, making the audience feel like a part of the show.

Established in the Bay Area, SEF , USA is a non-profit organization that has been working for more than nineteen years for the cause of eradicating curable blindness in India. Driven by the truly inspirational mission, Sankara has established 8 community hospitals as well as 2 city hospitals. By far the most unique and remarkable characteristic of SEF is that they provide free eye care for those unable to afford it, those members of the rural poor, and this accounts for 80 percent —which is approximately 150,000 people per year—of the surgeries performed at their hospitals. Their tire less efforts have enabled over 1.5 million people to receive the gift of vision, utterly free of cost. Join our cause and share in the joy of bringing light to someone’s eyes.

Please visit the website www.giftofvision.org/surmaii for more details.