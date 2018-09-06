Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praises Indian-Americans in meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, along with Secretary of Defense James Mattis, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit to India Sept. 6, for high-level talks on defense and trade cooperation.

During the meeting, Secretary Pompeo had high praise for Indian-Americans and their contributions to the relationship between the two countries.

“Secretary Pompeo noted the important role people-to-people ties play in the bilateral relationship and highlighted the contributions of the Indian-American community to the United States,” Heather Nauert, spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

The meeting with Modi followed the conclusion of a major military communications agreement at the ‘2+2’ talks Pompeo and Mattis held with their counterparts in India, Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Minister for Defense Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Secretary Pompeo conveyed the importance attached by President Trump to the deepening strategic partnership between the United States and India, and U.S. support for India’s role as a leading global power and regional security provider,” Nauert added.

Secretary Pompeo discussed with Prime Minister Modi joint efforts to safeguard the Indo-Pacific as a region of peace, stability, and growing prosperity, and the two also discussed the importance of the U.S.-India economic partnership and joint efforts to expand bilateral trade in a balanced and reciprocal manner, Nauert said.