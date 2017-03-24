Secretary Mulay Interacts with community, discusses India’s development

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 24, 2017 4:34 pm

Former Consul General of India in New York, Dnyaneshwar Mulay, says its extremely important to promote Indian languages outside India. “In order to retain our identity, we must empower our children to speak, write and read our language”, he said, noting that without learning languages and culture , we will lose our soul.” He expressed his disappointment over the “millions of resourceful” people of Indian origin, who are indifferent to their language and culture.

Mulay was speaking at a reception hosted in his honor March 19 at the TV Asia studios in Edison, New Jersey, when he stopped to interact with the community on his way back home from a tour to Trinidad and Tobago.

Mulay is currently a secretary at the Ministry External Affairs & Overseas Indian Affairs and is in charge of passports and visa, as well as for Overseas Citizens of India Affairs. He served as the Consul-General of India in New York between 2013 and early 2016, until his posting in the ministry in January 2016.

Speaking at the event, Consul General of India in New York, Riva Ganguly Das, praised Mulay’s efforts in promoting community outreach and noted that the practice is being continued by her. Several members of the community, including News India Times publisher and recipient of the Padma Shri award, Dr. Sudhir Parikh, lauded Mulay for his work at the New York consulate and his contribution to promoting literature. A well known author and poet in Hindi and Marathi, Mulay has written over 15 books, which have been translated into several languages.