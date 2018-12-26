SBACNJ receives first Indian American on Board of Directors

Dipal Patel is the first Indian American to be inducted as a member of the Board of Directors of the Shore Builders Association of Central NJ (SBACNJ).

Patel is the President and CEO of Hexa Builders and an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, as well as Rutgers University.

In addition, Patel is also part of the BAPS organization and has been involved in the construction of some of the world’s most magnificent structures.

Patel’s Hexa Builders is New Jersey’s largest and the most respected Indian American Home Builder who has received the Community of the Year award in the building of Raajipo at Robbinsville, next to the BAPS Akshardham site.

SBACNJ was founded in 1945 and is a chartered, local chapter of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).