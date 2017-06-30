Save on European river cruises, nonstop flights to Delhi and more of the best travel deals

Sea

Emerald Waterways is offering airfare discounts on 2018 European river cruises booked by Sept. 1. Fly free on cruises 14 nights or longer, and pay $495 round-trip on cruises of seven-to-13 nights.

Also, book by Oct. 31 and receive an $800-per-couple discount on the longer cruises and $400 on shorter ones. Cruise prices vary. For example, the seven-night Charms of Holland & Belgium cruise, a new itinerary sailing round trip from Amsterdam on July 13, 2018, and Sept. 22, 2018, starts at $2,995 double, including taxes and tips; pay in full by Oct. 31 and save an additional $400 per couple. Info: 844-290-0228, emeraldwaterways.com

International Expeditions is taking $1,000 off its Cuba Voyage cruises. The island voyage starts at $5,199 per person and includes six nights aboard the 46-person motor yacht; one night at the Miami Airport Marriott and one night at Melia Cohiba in Havana; most meals; and several land excursions, such as visits to four UNESCO World Heritage sites and a nature walk in Vinales Valley. Add $550 for round-trip air from Miami to Havana and the departure tax; $430 port tax; and $90 visa fee. Book by July 31 for select departures January through April 2018. Info: 800-234-9620, IEtravel.com

Land

Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya in Mexico is offering every third night free, plus complimentary breakfast, for stays through Dec. 20. Discounted rate for three nights starts at $777, including $197 taxes and fees; usual rate, with breakfast, starts at $1,116 for three nights, including $296 taxes and fees, for a savings of $389. Booking deadline for the One More Night sale is Aug. 16. The beachfront hotel, located just north of Playa del Carmen within the Mayakoba Resort complex, offers 241 guestrooms and suites. Info: mayakoba.andaz.hyatt.com

Save 10 percent on Intrepid Travel’s Hola Cuba people-to-people tour. The nine-day trip starts at $3,069 per person double and includes guesthouse accommodations; 22 meals; private transport; activities, such as a waterfall walk in Trinidad and a visit to the Che Guevara Mausoleum and Museum in Santa Clara; and taxes. Book by July 31; travel Aug. 1-Dec. 31. Info: 800-970-7299, intrepidtravel.com/us.

Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa, a Small Luxury Hotels of the World member on St. Bart’s in the Caribbean, is offering a free night on stays through Oct. 31. Reserve three nights from $2,960, including taxes, and receive the fourth night free — a savings of about $713. Book by Aug. 15. Info: 844-553-2278, lebarthelemyhotel.com/en

Air

Air India is launching the first nonstop flights between Washington Dulles and Delhi beginning July 7. Round-trip fare on the Boeing 777 flights starts at $850, although the lowest fare is sold out on many dates; more commonly, fare starts at about $910. The flights will operate Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Fares for connecting flights on other airlines are similar. Restrictions for lowest fare include a seven-day minimum stay. No deadline to book. Info: airindia.com/delhi-to-washington.htm

Package

Apple Vacations is offering an additional $150 discount per couple on already-reduced vacation packages to the Caribbean and Mexico for travel Aug. 14-Dec. 16. For example, a package in mid-November departing on Saturday with round-trip, nonstop airfare from BWI Marshall to Cancun and seven nights at the adults-only, all-inclusive Secrets Capri Riviera now starts at $2,808 for two people, including taxes; priced separately, the trip would cost about $3,875 per couple. Request promo code TAKEOFF617 and purchase by July 6. Info: 800-517-2000, applevacations.com/fall-vacation-deals