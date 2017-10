The Consulate General of India in New York hosted a meet to celebrate the birthday of Sardar Vallabhai Patel (Oct. 31, 1875 – Dec. 15, 1950), the former Deputy Prime Minister of India.

Consul General of India in New York Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty, and Srujal Parikh, the Executive Vice President of the Federation of Indian Associations – Tristate area, were among those who spoke at the meet.