Sara Afreen Khan to play negative role next

MUMBAI
Actress Sara Afreen Khan, best known for her roles in television shows like “Jamai Raja”, “Siya Ke Ram” and “Zindagi Wins”, has been roped in to play a negative character in an upcoming entertainer.
Sara will join actors like Keith Sequeira, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Soni Razdan in the yet-to-be-titled show to be aired on Star Plus.
“Sara will be playing the negative lead on the show,” producer Siddharth Malhotra said in a statement.
The show will feature a love story between Kamini (Sanjeeda), a successful Bollywood actress, and Maharaja Madhav (Keith). Sara will play the role of Vijaylakshmi.
She has also appeared in films like “Total Siyappa” and “Payback”.