Sara Afreen Khan to play negative role next

IANS, Posted On : April 4, 2017 5:46 pm

MUMBAI

Actress Sara Afreen Khan, best known for her roles in television shows like “Jamai Raja”, “Siya Ke Ram” and “Zindagi Wins”, has been roped in to play a negative character in an upcoming entertainer.

Sara will join actors like Keith Sequeira, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Soni Razdan in the yet-to-be-titled show to be aired on Star Plus.

“Sara will be playing the negative lead on the show,” producer Siddharth Malhotra said in a statement.

The show will feature a love story between Kamini (Sanjeeda), a successful Bollywood actress, and Maharaja Madhav (Keith). Sara will play the role of Vijaylakshmi.

She has also appeared in films like “Total Siyappa” and “Payback”.