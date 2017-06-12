Santino & Ahmad invite residents to Hempstead town’s first Iftar celebration, learn about Ramadan, enjoy traditional cuisine

Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony J. Santino and Clerk Nasrin G. Ahmad are hosting the first Iftar celebration in the township’s history. Iftar is the breaking of the fast during the month long observance of Ramadan, and Santino and Ahmad invite all residents to attend to learn about Ramadan and enjoy traditional cuisine. The gathering will also feature speakers and honorees.

“As the diversity of our township continues to grow, we are proud to host a variety of programs that highlight various cultures and exemplify the welcoming nature of Hempstead Town,” said Santino. “Iftar is a celebratory occasion which brings communities across the world together and I look forward to adding this event to the many celebrations held at town hall.”

During the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Muslims observe Ramadan. One of the oldest rituals associated with Ramadan is Iftar, which is the evening meal when Muslims end their daily fast at sunset. The Iftar gathering at town hall will include a sunset meal and other traditional components.

“I feel so proud to co-host Hempstead Town’s first Iftar,” said Clerk Ahmad. “The welcoming spirit of our township is what makes living in America’s largest township so amazing.”

“Hempstead Town is a community made up of many different cultures,” added Santino. “Each group brings unique and enriching traditions, all of which make our town a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

Hempstead Town’s first Iftar begins at 7 pm on June 13th in the Nathan L.H. Bennett Pavilion located at Hempstead Town Hall on One Washington Street, Hempstead. The food and drinks will be provided by the following sponsors: Council on PAK US Relations-PACO, HABBank, the Islamic Center of Long Island, Marmara Foods, the Ali Hasnain Foundation and the Long Island Muslim Center. To R.S.V.P please contact Farrah Mozawalla at 516-812-3121.