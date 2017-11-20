Santhigram Wellness Kerala Ayurveda USA to celebrate 10 years in January, 2018

NEW YORK – The Santhigram Kerala Ayurvedic Company USA will be celebrating their 10h anniversary on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the Edison Hotel Banquet and Conference Center in New Jersey.

Santhigram is a leading provider of authentic Kerala specific ayurveda therapies in 12 locations in the United States, including New Jersey, New York, Texas, Illinois and Wisconsin.

The company is expecting more than 500 people to attend this occasion which will feature a series of programs, including the launch of the Ayurveda training School, Santhigram Herbal products and “Santhigram Foundation.”

The Santhigram Foundation is a charity wing of Santhigram, which advocates and promotes the health, wellness and awareness of the benefits of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) based on “Ayurveda” principles that nurture the human mind, body and spirit and extend the benefit of cost-efficient Ayurveda treatments and medicinal herbs for chronic ailments to low-income patients.

The theme of the celebration is “Celebrating the Spirit of Life and Good Health” and will walk the attendees through various chores involved in daily life and focus on realizing the supreme importance of staying healthy.

Distinguished community members and employees will also be honored at the event which will also include dinner and entertainment.