Santhigram Wellness Kerala Ayurveda, USA celebrates 10th anniversary

EDISON, NJ – Santhigram Kerala Ayurveda Co., USA, a leading provider of authentic Kerala specific Ayurveda therapies in the United States, having its presence at 12 locations – including New Jersey, New York, Texas, Illinois and Wisconsin – celebrated its 10th anniversary at a grand function at Edison Hotel Banquet and Conference Center, in Edison, NJ, on January 20.

More than 500 guests from various walks of life graced the occasion. Notable guests included New Jersey Senator Vin Gopal; Commissioner of New Jersey state Upendra Chivukula; Peter Jacob, contestant for US Congress from New Jersey; Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, founder and chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media; Padma Shri H.R. Shah, Chairman of TV Asia; Dr. Sudhanshu Prasad and Dr. Binod Sinha; Melinna Giannini, Health Insurance consulting specialist and President of ABC Medical Coding Solutions; Swami Siddhananda, Acharya of Chinmaya Mission, and Bollywood actor Deepak Parashar.

In their welcome address, Dr. Gopinathan Nair and Dr. Ambika Nair, the founders of Santhigram USA, unveiled the journey of last 10 years, and the company’s future plans. During the function, Santhigram Ayurveda training School and Santhigram Herbal Products were formally launched. The school is aimed to train interested persons in Ayurveda modalities, so that they can be employed during Santhigram’s impending expansion plans to meet the shortage of critical specialist workforce.

Senator Vin Gopal handed to Dr. Gopinathan Nair, the CEO of Santhigram, a Joint Legislative Resolution from the Senate and General Assembly of New Jersey State, which states, “That this Legislature hereby honors the Santhigram Kerala Ayurvedic Company, pays tribute to its meritorious record of service, leadership, and commitment, and extends sincere best wishes for its continued success and vigor in the years to come”.

The theme of the evening was “Celebrating the Spirit of Life and Good Health”.

A presentation by Dr. Anurag Nair, a physician of modern medicine and one of the Vice Presidents of Santhigram, was highly informative and appreciated by attendees.

During the event, Santhigram felicitated more than a dozen people who have supported its efforts to establish business in the US, since its inception. An award ceremony was also conducted for some key employees, namely Reeja Beegum, Sheena Mohan, Jooly Joy, Nishad Balan, Meenu Mani and Pradeep Pillai, and Melinna Giannini.

Santhigram Foundation, a non-profit charity wing of Santhigram, was also launched at the meet, to help support patients lacking money to pay for among others, Ayurveda treatments, seniors needing options to opioids and barbiturates, patients suffering from mental stress, patients suffering from chronic diseases and war veterans suffering from PTSD.

An entertaining music concert was presented by singer Anitha Krishna and troupe. A vote of thanks was given by Binu Nair, Vice President of Santhigram. The MCs of the evening were Sanjiv Pandya of TV Asia and Aanchal Pahwa, the Mrs. Bharat USA 2017.