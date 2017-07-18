Sant Singh Chatwal, Sachiin Joshi sign deal for Dream New Delhi

NEW YORK – Dream Hotel Group, founded by Indian American entrepreneur Sant Singh Chatwal, has signed a hotel management agreement with chairman of Viiking Ventures, Sachiin J. Joshi, to open Dream New Delhi, in 2019.

Set to open in the Central Business District of West Delhi, Dream New Delhi will feature 187 guest rooms and suites and five dining and nightlife venues, including a Food Hall concept by renowned chef Todd English.

Joining to celebrate the signing at Dream Downtown in New York City, followed by a luncheon, on Monday, were Dream Hotel Group chairman Chatwal, Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein, Joshi, Chairman of Viiking Ventures; Rabinder Pal Singh, CFO of Dream Hotel Group; and English. The event also featured actress Rashmi Nigam as master of ceremonies.

“I am thrilled to expand our global footprint to India and bring the Dream Hotel brand back to my home country,” said Chatwal. “With Dream Hotel Group’s unprecedented growth and high-velocity expansion, we are well positioned to triple our existing portfolio in less than five-years.”

The signings come on the heels of the company’s largest international expansion news to date, with 9 new hotel signings across all four brands – Dream Hotels, Time Hotels, The Chatwal and Unscripted Hotels.

The US-based Dream Hotel Group – considered one of the top-most luxury hotel groups in America – now boasts its strongest portfolio and its largest/most active pipeline ever. With 16 hotels open today and an additional 26 properties in the pipeline, Dream Hotel Group is on track to increase its global footprint by 230 percent over the next four years; tripling its existing portfolio by 2022.

“India is among the fastest growing economies and we are excited to take the hospitality industry in this country to new heights with Mr. Chatwal himself, who is an inspiration to us all in India,” said Joshi, speaking at the meet.

Joshi, an actor and film producer too, was in the news recently for buying Vijay Mallya’s Kingfisher Villa in Goa.

“I’ve always dreamt of bringing my restaurant to India and I can’t think of a more exciting place to establish it,” said English, a four-time James Beard Award winner and inductee into the James Beard Foundation’s “Who’s Who in Food and Beverage in America.”