Sanjay Tripathy found guilty of sexual assault

Indian American tech executive, Sanjay Tripathy has been has been convicted of sexually assaulting, choking and beating one of his dates that he met on SeekingArrangments, a website which describes itself as connecting wealthy older men with “sugar babies.”

According to the New York Daily News, Tripathy was found guilty of a criminal sex act, sex abuse, assault, strangulation and unlawful imprisonment for his actions on the night of June 15, 2016, at the W Hotel in Times Square.

His 38-year-old accuser was trembling as she testified at trial that “after they arrived at his room at the posh W hotel in midtown, the married dad threatened to kill her before he punched her in the face some 20 times and forced her to perform oral sex on him,” adding that Tripathy had planned to have dinner with her at Zuma and then return to the bar at the W, according to a New York Post report.

He then invited her up to his room claiming to have something for her and instead then pounced on her.

“He said, ‘I am going to kill you. You are going to die,’” assistant district attorney Kristen Baraiola told jurors as she described how blood from the victim’s face had splattered across the walls and bedspread of the room.

Though Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Erika Edwards told Tripathy that he had been a gentleman throughout the proceedings she still revoked his $750,000 bond and ordered him to be jailed immediately.

Jurors also viewed the photos of the woman’s swollen and bruised face, lips and neck that she took at the hospital after the assault.

Last week when Tripathy took the stand, he admitted to punching the victim but only because “she tried to extort him following a consensual sexual encounter.”

Tripathy faces up to 25 years in prison; his sentence is scheduled for July 18.