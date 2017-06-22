Sanjana Jon to promote her ‘kanya boon hathya’ movement at Icon Awards

Fashion designer and activist Sanjana Jon will be promoting her stance on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Beti Badhao, Beti Padao” initiative at the Stardust Icon Awards which are being held at the Plaza Hotel on July 13.

Jon wants to eradicate the dowry system in India and not only save the girl child but celebrate her.

“My whole concept is the get the young men to say that ‘I will not take dowry’ and the young women to say that ‘I will not accept a man who asks for dowry,’” said Jon.

Jon is taking the help of Meera Gandhi, who is the CEO and founder of the Giving Back Foundation and has been working for nearly a decade to promote women empowerment and is very happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making an intiative to do so.

Jon is also taking the help of Swami Chinanand Saraswati Ji and Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati in this movement.

“It’s not just a matter of saving her, it’s a matter of recognizing her; the incredible gifts, the Shakti that she has as a child, as a young girl, as a woman, as a mother, as a sister, as a daughter, as a mentor, as an embodiment of the divine feminine” said Bhagwati Saraswati.

“In the Indian spiritual tradition that Shakti, that feminine energy is the most crucial part of anything that happens on earth,” she added.

Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati is the President of the Divine Shakti Foundation which runs free schools and has women empowerment programs enabling young girls the freedom they deserve.

The Divine Shakti Foundation is also working on getting toilets to villages in India so that girls have a proper place to take care of themselves and can attend school freely.

Jon has also worked with approximately 250 celebrities worldwide throughout the years including Salman Khan who himself said “if I ever had a child, I would want it to be a girl.”

Jon started her movement in 2004 when she saw a video showing a lake full of fetuses in India and she wanted to do something to stop ‘kanya boon hathya.’

She will use her grand finale at the 13th Annual Stardust Icon Awards to promote her movement and wants the global icons to send the message to stop ‘kanya boon hathya.’

She also wants the NRI community to come together and take a pledge, globalizing the movement because as Swami Saraswati Ji said “the girl child is the creator.”