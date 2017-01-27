‘Sangharsh’ Changed My Perspective As An Actor: Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI

He might have chosen acting as his career just for money, but actor Akshay Kumar says as time passed he stared becoming an “extremely passionate actor” – and this change was brought into his life by 1999 film “Sangharsh”.

“Honestly, I just feel I am lucky and blessed to be here. Initially, I didn’t take my job seriously. I used to do films for money,” Akshay, who has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for over 25 years, said in a statement.

“When I assured myself of a decent bank balance, that’s when I started taking risks. If I recollect, I guess Sangharsh changed my perspective as an actor. I started to love what I do and now I am an extremely passionate actor,” he added.

Akshay, who was last seen onscreen in 2016 crime thriller “Rustom”, says wearing a naval officer’s uniform in the Tinu Suresh Desai directorial, “instilled a special emotion” in his mind.

“I think a uniform has that effect. I got that opportunity in a couple of films and it’s a feeling I can’t really explain. In ‘Rustom’ also, when I used to wear the uniform with all the medals and badges, it instilled a special emotion, an emotion of responsibility, of selfless service,” Akshay said.

“I felt like I am walking with a sense of pride. In fact, in some courtroom scenes in ‘Rustom’, I am not walking in my usual style but just gliding. That’s what the uniform does to you. I keep telling people whenever you see a guy in a uniform please click a selfie, make him feel special. It was a great honor to wear a Navy uniform in this film,” he added.

Further talking about Rustom, which will be premiered on &pictures on the occasion of Republic Day Jan. 26, Akshay said: “‘Rustom’ is a very well made and well presented film. Being inspired from a couple of real life events we really tried hard to weave in the narrative together.

“There is a certain sense of relatability with movies that are close to life. Such a film needs to reflect believability staying within the liberties of filmmaking.

