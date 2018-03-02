Sandeep Rehal takes case against Harvey Weinstein to New York court

NEW YORK – A federal court dismissed the case of film mogul Harvey Weinstein’s Indian American assistant Sandeep Rehal, 31, who accused him of sexual harassment back in January, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

According to an earlier News India Times report, Rehal “was required to be involved in and aware of the preparation for, and clean up after, Harvey Weinstein’s extremely prolific sexual encounters” and “was forced to do to aid Harvey Weinstein’s sexual encounters was to clean up the semen on the couch in Harvey Weinstein’s office… on a regular basis,” her lawsuit stated.

She also had to manage “the stock of Caverject shots for his erectile dysfunction” which were stored in a cabinet behind her desk and when Weinstein’s doctor stopped prescribing it to him, he paid Rehal a $500 bonus to find him a replacement supply.

Rehal further stated in her lawsuit that Weinstein groped her relentlessly and even dictated emails while he was naked in front of her.

According to the New York Daily News, Rehal started working for Weinstein in early 2013 and took the abuse but when she an “emotional breaking point” she had “no choice but to resign” in February 2015.

Weinstein, 65, has been accused by nearly 100 women of sexual harassment, bullying or rape, however his representatives have denied these accusations.

After U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman dismissed Rehal’s case on Monday, Feb. 26 on jurisdictional grounds, Rehal will now try in a state court however being a resident of California who is working for a company in Delaware that is primarily based in New York, it is unclear as to where she can file her case again, according to the Hollywood reporter.

However, Rehal’s attorneys Laura Schnell and Genie Harrison did re-file her case in New York state court the day after it was dismissed in federal court.