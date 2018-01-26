Sandeep Rehal sues Harvey Weinstein, says cleaned semen after sexual encounters

NEW YORK – Film mogul Harvey Weinstein’s former Indian American assistant, Sandeep Rehal, has sued him, The Weinstein Company and the firm’s executives for unspecified damages, according to a Page Six report.

Rehal “was required to be involved in and aware of the preparation for, and clean up after, Harvey Weinstein’s extremely prolific sexual encounters” and “was forced to do to aid Harvey Weinstein’s sexual encounters was to clean up the semen on the couch in Harvey Weinstein’s office… on a regular basis,” the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, she also had to manage “the stock of Caverject shots for his erectile dysfunction” which were stored in a cabinet behind her desk and when Weinstein’s doctor stopped prescribing it to him, he paid Rehal a $500 bonus to find him a replacement supply.

According to the Page Six report, the lawsuit further states that “every time Harvey Weinstein went to meet a woman at a hotel, in the office, or elsewhere, which occurred on average at least three times a week when he was in New York, Rehal was required as part of her job to provide [him] with a shot, which she placed in his jacket pocket or in a brown paper bag,” the lawsuit states adding that after he administered the injection, he would have sex with a stable of “girls,” that Rehal maintained in a list called “Harvey’s Friends,” and would have to retrieve the used syringes and condoms from hotel rooms before housekeeping personnel got to them.

In the lawsuit, Rehal also complained that Weinstein touched her thigh when she wore skirts to work and when she switched to wearing pants, he began rubbing her between her thighs but when Rehal began sitting cross-legged to prevent this from happening, Weinstein began touching the back of her legs and butt and allegedly complained saying “you used to dress so cute and now what’s going on?”

Page Six reported that Weinstein often complimented Rehal for her looks and “leered at her” calling her a “cunt” or “pussy” at times in front of other company staff to remind them who was the boss and on numerous occasions asked “what’s wrong Sandeep, is the tampon up too far today?”

Court papers state that “he bragged about his power, stating to Rehal and other employees, ‘I am Harvey Weinstein and you are at Weinstein University. I decide whether or not you graduate.”

She even had to type emails which he dictated while naked, according to the lawsuit.

Rehal started working for The Weinstein Company in 2013 and quit two years later in February 2015 and “although Harvey Weinstein told Ms. Rehal when he hired her that “he was ‘a tough guy and hard to work for,’ she could never have imagined how awful and terrifying her job would be.” the lawsuit states.

“As a result of the hostile work environment caused by the incessant sexual harassment, Ms. Rehal has suffered, and continues to suffer from severe emotional distress, anxiety, depression, humiliation, fear, anguish and loss of self-esteem,” the filing states in the Page Six report.

Page Six also reports that Weinstein’s spokeswoman has said: “Mr. Weinstein categorically denies these claims and his lawyers will respond in the appropriate legal forum with evidence proving they are untrue.”