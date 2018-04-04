Sandeep Rehal part of committee against Weinstein Company

Sandeep Rehal, the former Indian American assistant of Harvey Weinstein who accused him of sexual assault, is a member of a committee that will represent the creditors who are owed money by The Weinstein Company, according to TheWrap.

According to a one-page document filed at a U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware on Wednesday, March 28, Rehal along with Louisette Geiss, WME, Light Chaser Animation, “Leap!” and digital distributor Cinedigm, will represent a 394-page list of unsecured creditors who are owe over $500 million from The Weinstein Company including Union Bank and Bank of America who will be owed $156 million.

TWC formally filed for bankruptcy in late March and their assets were bought by Lantern Capital Partners for $310 million, according to TheWrap.

Lantern Capital Partners will be keeping the studio’s employees on as a “going concern” through the bankruptcy process which is to be completed in mid-May.