Sandeep Khosla attends launch of ‘Mirai’ in New York

NEW YORK – The New York-based philanthropist Meera Gandhi, CEO of the Giving Back Foundation, hosted a reception at her townhouse on January 17, 2019, in honor of celebrity Indian designers Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani, who teamed up with socialite-turned entrepreneur Mirai Doshi and Amrapali Jewels, to launch a new line called ‘Mirai’.

The gregarious and jovial Khosla attended the meet, while his partner, Abu Jani, was away in London, and couldn’t make it for the event.

Doshi, who looked resplendent in a hi-neck white gown, was the cynosure of all eyes, as she graced the evening with her family in tow, including her father, Mickey Doshi, and mother, Amishi Doshi.

Her father is an investment banker based in Mumbai. Also in attendance was Mirai Doshi’s husband, Harsh Jhaveri. Doshi and Jhaveri got married last year, and are now settled in New York.

It’s likely that the idea to bring the celebrity designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s haute wear to discernible Indian American fashionistas took shape when Mirai Doshi attended the wedding of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambai, in Mumbai, last year. Mehta, a friend of Doshi, wore outfits designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

A trunk show and exhibition of ‘Mirai’ was also held the following day, at the Pierre Hotel, in New York.

The reception saw more than 150 guests in attendance, including Marla Maples Trump, at the beautiful Upper East Side townhouse of Gandhi, which was once the residence of Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

A dazzling array of artwork and photographs on walls of the townhouse include several from Lady Roosevelt’s visit to India, and her meeting with prominent Indian personalities like Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The guests at the reception got to hobnob with plenty of celebrities, as acclaimed Indian American chef Floyd Cardoz prepared the appetizers for the evening, with his new business partner, Paul Neuman, the founder of Neuman’s Kitchen, a popular events and catering company in New York City and Pennsylvania.

The Mirai launch and the new catering partnership between Cardoz and Neuman were announced almost simultaneously earlier in the week, so it was a grand celebration of sorts under one roof in New York.

“They (Khosla and Jani) are the designers of the world,” said Gandhi, speaking and praising the famed duo, at the meet. She also profusely thanked and appreciated Cardoz coming over to cater to her guests for the evening.

The move to team up with Mirai Doshi seems to be a new line of thinking by the design duo, to popularize their wear globally in niche markets.

Last year, in September, Khosla hosted a private trunk show in Singapore for a select group of guests, organized by The Silk Root by Shikha Nanda, which has held exclusive fashion and lifestyle shows for numerous other Indian labels there, including Kishandass Jewelers, reported the Singapore Tattler.

The creations of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla are retailed at high end retail stores and outlets like Harrods in London and Harvey Nichols; and Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman in New York. They have the distinction of dressing up some of the most prominent Bollywood stars, including Priyanka Chopra, apart from global celebrities like Madonna and Judi Dench.

Cardoz’s new avatar with Neuman’s Kitchen is likely to see him cook live at some high profile events in the Tri-state area and beyond.

Kabir Gandhi, the youngest of the three Gandhi children, who attends Harvard University, was home on winter break and was the charming co-host of the evening.

The evening featured a motley of cocktails to go with some delicious and palate stirring fare served up by the duo of Cardoz and Neuman, but none was better than one termed ‘Abu-Sandeep NY Special’, which was touted by Meera Gandhi herself as one to be savored.

The exotic drink, a concoction of Martell VS Cognac, mango purée, honey syrup, Cointreau, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and candied fennel, was a smash hit, and through the evening jugs of it disappeared as rapidly as an hourglass.