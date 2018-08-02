Samir Paul concedes race in Maryland

Samir Paul, the Indian American who was running for the House of Delegates in Maryland’s District 16 has conceded the race.

Paul called for a recount after it was confirmed that Sara Love had won just by a few votes, almost coming to a tie of 11,299 to 11,287 in the Montgomery County Board of elections, on July 21.

The computer science teacher had said earlier that he is going to take a break from the classroom as he finds a new way of life.

Love praised Paul for running a “terrific campaign” as both of them were eyeing the seat which is currently being occupied by Democratic Del. Bill Frick, who has decided to run for County Executive.

Paul thanked his supporters via Facebook with the following post:

“It’s tough to lose so narrowly, the truth is that candidates like me — a young, middle-class, public school teacher and immigrant son with a funny name — aren’t supposed to come this close when running in a race like this. And in the end, we have a team of outstanding advocates for transit, women and families, and civil liberties representing us in Annapolis….So even though I won’t be the one casting votes in the House of Delegates next session, there’s plenty of work for all of us if we want to make this place more just, inclusive, and abundant. I don’t know where this train stops next, but I will forever be grateful for the ride we’ve been on together. #PaulAboard.”