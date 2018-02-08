Samhita Mukhopadhyay named Executive Editor of Teen Vogue

NEW YORK – Indian American Samhita Mukhopadhyay has been named the executive editor of Teen Vogue magazine and will be overseeing the brand’s editorial team and work on brand strategy and will be reporting to Chief Content Officer Phillip Picardi, according to a MediaPost report.

According to wwd.com, Mukhopadhyay was working at the Millennial digital news site Mic.com where she senior editorial director of culture and identities and led the site’s coverage of Standing Rock, The Movement for Black Lives, Islamophobia, trans issues and sexual assault on college campuses.

Mukhopadhyay was also the former executive editor of Feministing.com, the coeditor of “Nasty Women: Feminism, Resistance and Revolution in Trump’s America” and the author of “Outdated: Why Dating is Ruining Your Love Life,” according to wwd.com.

“I have admired Samhita’s work from afar for quite some time. I deeply respect her ability to tackle complex topics and distill them in a sensible way for a young, engaged, and conscientious audience. After getting to know Samhita through this process, I am confident that her experience as an editor and a leader is exactly what we need to further propel Teen Vogue into the future,” chief content officer Phillip Picardi told wwd.com.

According to wwd.com, last November, Condé Nast said that as a result of company-wide budget cuts, Teen Vogue which by then had become a quarterly issue would become a digital-only, allowing editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth to leave.

Mukhopadhyay’s experience in digital news will enhance the magazine’s website platform.

“I am deeply impressed with Teen Vogue’s coverage of the most important issues impacting young women’s lives today, as well as with Phill’s leadership. I am honored and excited to help lead this vibrant and inspired team to expand and deepen their coverage on everything from body positivity, fashion, pop culture, Black Lives Matter, college sexual assault, and more,” Mukhopadhyay told wwd.com.