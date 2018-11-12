SAMAR holds event for National Marrow Awareness Month

Since November is National Marrow Awareness Month, SAMAR celebrated the heroes who donated their blood stem cells and marrow to cure patients with leukemia and other fatal blood disorders, at Haveli Restaurant in Queens, New York, and was attended by nearly 200 guests

The event featured a donor talk show with Dr. Ron Jacob and Gayathri Rao who expressed their emotional fulfillment for saving lives while they were interviewed by Emcee Shubhra Prakash, a playwright, actor and director.

Dr. Ron Jacob also recognized the university student volunteer groups for their initiative to bring more awareness in educational centers, on behalf of SAMAR.

Dr. Yasmin and Jamshed Ghadiali received an award for their dedicated service of two decades and registering several hundreds of new blood stem cell volunteers.

Vikramjit Chhabra was also recognized by presenting a plaque for his longest ever dedicated volunteer service of 21 years to SAMAR as him and his wife Dr. Roop Jyot Kaur conducted numerous drives and registered thousands of volunteer marrow donors.

LION Rohit Gupta, the Charter President of The Somerset Community LIONS Club talked about their SAMAR Service Project for registering more volunteer marrow donors.

The highlight of the event was when recipient James Huddleston from Booneville, Mississippi, met with his donor Jeff Phillips from New York, for the first time after his cure.

SAMAR was founded by Rafiya Peerbhoy Khan in 1991, when she was diagnosed with cancer as a teenager.

According to a press release, every three minutes someone is diagnosed with a fatal blood disorder while every 10 minutes someone loses the battle for a cure and everyday 15,000 patients are searching for a donor.