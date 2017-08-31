Sam Pitroda vows to expand Congress party globally, in New York

NEW YORK – The newly appointed Chairman of the Overseas Congress wing of AICC, Sam Pitroda, addressed The Indian National Overseas Congress USA members in New York, last week.

INOC USA hosted a welcome event for Pitroda at the Cottelion Banquet Hall in New York on August 26. The event was attended by all the chapters of Overseas Congress, the executive committee and National President Shudh Parkash Singh.

The event started with Singh introducing Pitroda as a great patriot and a man who brought revolution in telecom and digital Communication in India working with the complex bureaucracy, a difficult system and obsolete resources in the 1980s.

“Our dynamic leader Rahul Gandhi could not have appointed a better person to lead overseas Congress in my opinion,” said Singh.

In his talk, Pitroda spoke of his journey in transforming digital and telecommunication system in India. He recalled the support he received from the then Prime Minister, the late Rajiv Gandhi. He said that he was specifically entrusted to rebuild and energize the overseas Congress by the Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

Pitroda said he will work on building overseas Congress in many countries around the world.

“Only Congress can build a strong, secular and progressive India due to its inherent ideology,” he said.

Pitroda recalled developments seeds that were sown with his initiatives and during the tenures of Rajiv Gandhi and the former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh that India is now reaping the benefits.

Talking of his health, Pitroda admitted he is battling to stay in shape, with two multiple bypass surgeries and fighting cancer.

“My only mission is to sow more seeds that will build a better India in the future,” he said.

Rajendar Dichpally, the National General Secretary, INOC, spoke on how NRIs can play an important role in developing the Congress Party in India and hoped Pitroda will encourage NRIs to return to India to serve in social and public life.

Other INOC members who spoke at the meeting, included: Senior Vice President Phuman Singh, National VP Kalathil Varghese, Executive VP Ravi Chopra, Vice President Kulwant Deol, Chapter Heads Charan Singh Prempura, Sher Madra, Sushil Goyal, Joby George, Gurmit Singh Mulanpur, and Dr. Rajinder Jinna.

Two veteran leaders from Punjab, KK Bawa and Dakha, also addressed the gathering.