Salman Khan’s “Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour” to start June 22

After the success of his 2018 Eid release, “Race 3,” Salman Khan is coming back to tour North America after 12 years with Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul and Guru Randhawa in the “Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour.”

The group will hop from city to city in the U.S. as well as Canada between June 22 and July 8.

“This is Salman’s own tour. It’s his brainchild. It’s what he put together for his fans. This is a full-on entertainment package of Salman. The chemistry that people have seen on screen for so many years — they get to see it live,” said Bhavesh Patel, who’s in charge of American promotions for the Da-Banng Reloaded Tour.

Khan first started the tour two years ago and went all over India, continuing the tour in Australia and other countries after its success in India, now he’s bringing it to U.S. and Canada.

“I felt it was high time to come and connect with my fans and the people who have shown love for the last 25 years. It was time to come and meet them and connect with them and perform for them live. The songs are really amazing,” Khan said.

“The performances are spectacular. We have the most beautiful girls in the industry working on the Da-Bangg Tour. We are really having a great time performing with each other. It’s a great package. We are trying to reach as many of our fans as we can. There’s a lot of energy and everyone gets along,” he added.

“I am extremely happy to be joining the show. I think it’s looking amazing. I am looking forward to the crowds and the great energy from the people,” said Kaif, who is joining Khan for the North American tour.

“I have been having a blast on this tour. The way this tour has taken off is wonderful. The kind of response we have gotten all over, in India and everywhere, has been wonderful. It does not even feel like work, because we are all just having such a blast,” Sinha said.

“The entire team has done such a fabulous setup for us and we as artists have enjoyed performing with each other. Every show is something I look forward to,” she added.

Patel mentions how promoting the tour has meant being able to connect with an array of Indians and other Asians to watch them unify in a production of high artistic quality.

“This is uniting cultures. It is putting together the north Indians, the south Indians, the Muslims, the Sri Lankans and so many others — it’s putting them all together. We’re bringing all these diverse cultures from the Asian continent under one roof for an amazing performance. It’s a uniting cultural event,” he said.

Patel’s father, Babu Patel is known to be the original pioneer of the Indian entertainment business and the Da-Banng Reloaded Tour is extremely speacial as he “promoted his (Khan’s) first show in 1992 in Chicago at the Rosemont Horizon” with other Bollywood stars present.

“The arena was packed, super packed like 14,000 to 15,000 people. Since that time, when Bhavesh first met him at the age of 12, this moment has been my son’s dream. And it is happening, because Salman trusts us,” he added.

The Da-Banng Reloaded Tour will be making stops in the following cities on the following days:

Atlanta on June 22

Chicago on June 23

Los Angeles on June 24

Dallas on June 29

San Jose on June 30

Vancouver on July 1

Washington D.C. on July 6

New Jersey on July 7

Toronto on July 8

For tickets and more information, visit dabanggreloaded.com.