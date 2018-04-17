Salman Khan, others to perform in North America this summer

The brother of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Sohail Khan was in town for a press conference on Saturday, April 14 for the Da-Bangg: The Tour – Reloaded concert which will bring Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Guru Randhawa, Manish Paul and Prabhu Deva to the U.S. and Canada this summer.

The group will perform in seven cities across the U.S. and Canada from June 22 to July 8.

Here is a complete schedule of the tour:

June 22: Atlanta, Georgia

June 23: Chicago, Illinois

June 29: Dallas, Texas

June 30: San Jose, California

July 1: Vancouver, Canada

July 7: Newark, New Jersey

July 8: Toronto, Canada