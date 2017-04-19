Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to perform at IIFA Awards New York 2017

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 19, 2017 7:41 pm

NEW YORK: Actors Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are among Bollywood’s crème de la crème of celebrities slotted to perform and entertain around 40,000 people at the mega 18th edition of IIFA Awards New York 2017, to be held on July 14-15, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Other celebrities who are also expected to join the trio on stage include Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, and A. R. Rahman, according to the organizers of the annual extravaganza held at choice locations around the globe, Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

The tickets for the IIFA Awards New York 2017 at MetLife Stadium started selling to the public, Wednesday, April 19. The tickets are exclusively available online at ticketmaster.com or by calling (800) 745-3000

Fans can also purchase the tickets at MetLife Stadium Box Office beginning Thursday, April 20 at 11:00AM ET.

The price denominations range from $75, $95, $177, $300, $352, $460, $546, $717 & $1078. For VIP Club Experiences, e-mail: vipclub@iifa.com

Salman Khan, in a statement, said: “It always feels great to be a part of the IIFA Movement and I look forward to the IIFA Festival in New York.”

Alia Bhatt, in a statement, said: “I am very excited to be a part of IIFA 2017, as this is going to be my debut at the IIFA Festival after 5 years in the industry. I am super excited that IIFA is being held in the beautiful city of New York. IIFA is all about togetherness and the celebration of the Indian cinema globally and I eagerly look forward to this celebration”.

Katrina Kaif, in a statement, said: “I’m really excited and looking forward to performing at the IIFA Awards this year. It is such a great platform that not only showcases the celebration of cinema globally, but also it’s a great opportunity for us to reach out to our fans worldwide. I am excited that this year, it is happening in one of my favorite cities – New York!”

Shahid Kapoor, in a statement, said: “IIFA is all about creating memories and experiences. I had a great time last year hosting the show. This time around I will be performing at the IIFA Festival New York. I am hoping to give the audiences a power packed performance in the City That Never Sleeps.”

Sushant Singh Rajput, in a statement, said: “I have always been excited for IIFA since my college days, because that’s when my association with IIFA began. From being a back-ground dancer to performing for the audiences as an actor, IIFA has always been very memorable to me. I am very grateful to IIFA for giving me a chance to perform. I doubt I will be performing on my songs, because the films I have done, don’t really have peppy numbers. However I look forward to my performance at the IIFA Festival New York 2017.”

Kriti Sanon, in a statement, said: “IIFA is a great platform where everyone from the industry travels globally and celebrates the glory of Indian Cinema. The IIFA Awards has always been held in the most beautiful destinations and this time it’s being held in New York. I am enthusiastically looking forward to my very first performance at the IIFA Festival and my first visit to the City.”

Over the years, IIFA has brought together the finest of entertainment to light up the stage wherever they go, from international superstars Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan, Thora Birch, Kylie Minougue, John Travolta, Hilary Swank and Kevin Spacey among others.

Some of the celebrated personalities from the Indian film and music fraternity and friends of IIFA who have supported the event are, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Sridevi, Karan Johar, Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, Sajid Nadiadwala, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, A. R. Rahman, Pritam Chakraborty among others.

Andre Timmins, Director, Wizcraft International, the producers and creator of the IIFA movement, said in a statement: “We are so pleased to announce this spectacular line up of stars and performers for the 2017 IIFA Festival New York. The anticipation around this year’s event has been huge and we are proud to be bringing superstars like Salman Khan back to the USA for his fans. This is going to be one of our biggest and greatest shows ever being hosted at MetLife Stadium. This announcement of performers is just the beginning and we have much more to come to share with our fans and audiences around the world. We are thankful to the industry for always supporting IIFA and joining us on this wonderful journey across the globe to help build and strengthen the power of Indian Cinema.”

Read related story: http://www.newsindiatimes.com/iifa-festival-2017-to-be-held-at-metlife-stadium-in-new-jersey-on-july-14-15/26125