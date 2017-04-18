Sakhi to honor 2 South Asian gender equality activists at annual gala

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 18, 2017 7:09 pm

Sakhi for South Asian Women, an anti-domestic violence organization that works with the South Asian community in the New York metropolitan area, will honor two South Asian gender equality activists at its annual gala next month. Reshma Saujani, CEO and founder of Girls Who Code and Yasmeen Hassan, Global Executive Director of Equality Now will be honored at the May 4 gala.

Themed “Gender Justice: A Future For All”, the gala will be held at Tribeca Three Sixty and will celebrate 28 years of Sakhi’s service and advocacy.

Sakhi for South Asian Women has fought to unite survivors, communities, and institutions to eradicate domestic violence and form healthy communities.

Sakhi’s philosophy of empowerment has always centered first on supporting women’s agency and empowering survivors to regain charge of their lives and see themselves as positive agents of change, according to a Sakhi press release. Hassan is a longtime advocate for women’s rights and notably authored the first study on domestic violence in Pakistan.

“In such a critical time for women’s empowerment and gender justice, I am thrilled to be part of Sakhi’s 2017 gala,” she said.

Girls Who Code is a national nonprofit working to close to gender gap in technology and equipping young women from all walks of life with the skills to pursue 21st century opportunities. “As a passionate advocate for the rights of women and girls, I’m so excited to be part of Sakhi’s 2017 gala and participate in a much needed conversation about the future of our movement,” Saujani said.

The “Gender Justice: A Future For All” celebration will be emceed by Arun Venugopal, journalist and host of “Micropolis”, WNYC’s ongoing examination of race, sexuality, and identity.

“This is an exciting year for Sakhi for South Asian Women,” says Executive Director Shalini Somayaji. “I’m looking forward to celebrating so many different groups and individuals who have been intrinsic to our success as an organization.

“As we continue to grow and adapt to better serve and advocate for New York’s South Asian women and immigrant communities, I’m grateful to take a moment to celebrate as well as look ahead to our future, and the work that must be done in our community and beyond,” the press release quoted her as saying.