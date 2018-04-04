Sakhi to celebrate 29 years at “Building Resilient Communities” Gala

Sakhi for South Asian Women (Sakhi) will be celebrating 29 years at their “Building Resilient Communities” Gala on Friday, April 6 at Cipriani 25 Broadway, according to a press release.

Throughout its history, Sakhi has fought to unite survivors, communities and institutions to eradicate domestic violence and form healthy communities.

Their philosophy of empowerment is centered on supporting women’s agency and empowering survivors to regain charge of their lives and see themselves as positive agents of change.

The “Building Resilient Communities” Gala will honor Academy Award– and Emmy Award–winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Rashmy Chatterjee, the Chief Marketing Officer of IBM North America.

“Throughout my career – I have believed that film can be a vehicle for change it can amplify the voices of marginalized communities and impact legislation. I am as much of a film maker as I am an activist pushing for a more just world for women,” said Obaid-Chinoy.

“We are in a unique moment in our community when, collectively, we have the opportunity to create long-term, sustainable impact that will build equity and equality for women across all sectors. As a fierce believer of women’s rights, opportunities and justice, it is an honor to be recognized at Sakhi for South Asian Women’s 2018 gala,” said Chatterjee.

The Gala will also feature Neha Rastogi, a former Apple employee and a survivor who had to experience domestic abuse for more than 10 years.

“As survivor of and an advocate for addressing domestic violence in our community, I am grateful to have this platform to share my experience, as well as highlight the critical role that organization’s like Sakhi play in our community,” exclaimed Rastogi.

WNYC Reporter, Host and Producer Shumita Basu will serve as the master of ceremonies and musical performances will be given by Sejal Kukadia, Eleanor Norton, Batala and DJ Zeke.

“In our history, we have grown from being an organization that addresses domestic violence, to one that puts the conversation of intersectional feminism at the heart of our consciousness. Just as Sakhi has helped lay the foreground for South Asian American social justice movements, it is today, that we are seeing women, once again, who are bringing rise to the conversation of equity and gender justice in our community,” said Kavita Mehra, the executive director of Sakhi.

“Our community’s capacity to face adversity, while also forming linkages of unity, speaks to the resilience we are celebrating tonight. As we continue to grow and adapt to better serve and advocate for women and children, it is also necessary to pause in this moment to celebrate our past, as well as look ahead to our future, and the work that must be done in our community and beyond,” she added.