Saint Peter’s to host diabetes initiative for South Asians of central New Jersey

, Posted On : April 28, 2017 3:35 pm

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital will host “Diabetes in South Asians – Dietary Influences and Solutions,” presented by V. Mohan, MD, recipient of The Padma Shri Award – one of the highest civilian honors bestowed by the government of India – from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1, in the Sister Marie de Pazzi Conference Center.

Dr. Mohan’s Monday presentation will be followed by “The Diabetes Epidemic: Why and What can be done,” a medical grand rounds presented by Dr. Mohan from 8 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, and “Culturally Appropriate Medical Care for the Asian Indian Senior Population,” a nursing grand rounds presented by Naveen Mehrotra, MD, founder and executive director of SKN Foundation, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and again from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

Monday events will also be held in the hospital’s Sister Marie de Pazzi Conference Center.

Dr. Mohan is president and director of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, ICMR Centre for Advanced Research on Diabetes, Chennai, India. He is an eminent India diabetologist who has worked in the field of diabetes in southern India for more than 30 years. He is also the chair and chief of diebetology at the Diabetes Specialties Center, a World Health Organization Collaborating Center for Noncommunicable Disease Prevention and Control and an International Diabetes Federation Center of Education. Dr. Mohan has received numerous professional recognitions.

The South Asian Diabetes Initiative is a specialized service provided by the Saint Peter’s Thyroid and Diabetes Center, Division of Endocrinology, Nutrition and Metabolism at the Center for Ambulatory Resources (CARES), 240 Easton Ave., New Brunswick, N.J. 08901; 732-745-6667.

The center’s resources include: early screening with a focus on prevention; comprehensive consultation, management and counseling; specialized care for women’s hormonal health related to diabetes and insulin resistance; diabetes self-management education; nutritional guidance and diabetes education specific to the South Asian diet, and diabetes support groups and counseling.

Meena S. Murthy, MD, chief, Division of Endocrinology, Nutrition and Metabolism at Saint Peter’s, noted: “Diabetes is a chronic disease in the South Asian population, affecting nearly 80 million people. More than half are undiagnosed. A silent killer, diabetes leads to premature disability and death. Diabetes occurs with high prevalence in immigrants from South Asia.”

Murthy added: “The Saint Peter’s South Asian Diabetes Initiative meets the unique health challenges faced by the South Asian people. Our holistic approach is based on respect for the patient’s cultural background, spiritual needs and healthcare values.”

About Saint Peter’s Healthcare System

Saint Peter’s Healthcare System Inc., parent company of the Saint Peter’s healthcare delivery system, is comprised of Saint Peter’s University Hospital, a 478-bed acute-care teaching hospital; Saint Peter’s Foundation, the fundraising arm of the hospital, and Saint Peter’s Health and Management Services Corp., which oversees the system’s outpatient facilities including the CARES Surgicenter and the New Brunswick Cardiac Cath Lab. Saint Peter’s Healthcare System is sponsored by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Metuchen. For more information about Saint Peter’s Healthcare System visit www.saintpetershcs.com or call 732-745-8600