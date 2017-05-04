Saint Peter’s launches midwifery program

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – Certified nurse midwife Joanne Cunha has joined Saint Peter’s University Hospital to help launch a midwifery program, growing its number of midwives in the coming months.

Cunha, CNM, MS, is the first midwife to join Saint Peter’s new midwifery program within the department of obstetrics/gynecology. As a certified nurse midwife, she will care for women experiencing a low-risk pregnancy who seek more natural options for their birthing experience.

Cunha graduated with a bachelor of science in biological sciences from Cook College, Rutgers University in New Brunswick, followed by a master of science degree in nurse-midwifery and women’s health from Columbia University School of Nursing in New York. She is certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board.

Cunha will care for women during their pregnancy through delivery, as well as provide routine gynecologic care. She will perform deliveries in Saint Peter’s labor and delivery suites – a safe alternative to home births – where various birthing tools are available.

“The Saint Peter’s midwifery program will incorporate a woman’s birthing plan into the delivery experience,” said Edwin Guzman, MD, chair, obstetrics and gynecology. “This may include walking around during labor; experiencing labor without pain medication; adding music therapy; using birthing tools such as a birthing ball, peanut ball or birthing stool; or finding comfort during labor in a soaking tub in one of Saint Peter’s Labor and Delivery rooms. These birthing options are available to all women delivering at Saint Peter’s whether their baby is delivered by a midwife or an obstetrician.

“With more than 5,600 newborns delivered every year at Saint Peter’s, we are excited to enhance our renowned maternity services with this new midwifery program,” Guzman added. “We look forward to expanding the number of midwives in the coming months.”

Cunha will see patients at our Women’s Ambulatory Services practice located in the Saint Peter’s University Hospital Family Health Center at 123 How Lane in New Brunswick. Appointments can be made by calling 732-339-7879.

About Saint Peter’s Healthcare System

Saint Peter’s Healthcare System Inc., parent company of the Saint Peter’s healthcare delivery system, is comprised of Saint Peter’s University Hospital, a 478-bed acute-care teaching hospital; Saint Peter’s Foundation, the fundraising arm of the hospital, and Saint Peter’s Health and Management Services Corp., which oversees the system’s outpatient facilities including the CARES Surgicenter and the New Brunswick Cardiac Cath Lab. Saint Peter’s Healthcare System is sponsored by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Metuchen. For more information about Saint Peter’s Healthcare System visit www.saintpetershcs.com or call 732-745-8600.